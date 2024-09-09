MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $112,464,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

