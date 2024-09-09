MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IVW opened at $88.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.