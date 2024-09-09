MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $28,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $93.40 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

