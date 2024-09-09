Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Masco worth $56,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

