Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.82 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

