Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $112,903,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.82 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

