Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Down 1.2 %

Mattel stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.