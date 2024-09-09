MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Trading Down 6.7 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.