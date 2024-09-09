Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,929 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

