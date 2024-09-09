Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). 13,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 222,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercantile Ports & Logistics news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,105.14). 60.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

