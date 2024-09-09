Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at $18,404,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at about $14,171,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at about $8,205,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $1,894,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

