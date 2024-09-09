Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,374.68 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,398.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,365.69. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

