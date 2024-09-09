MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Raised to $13.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MFA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,750.00%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
