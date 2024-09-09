Michael Burkland Sells 12,595 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Five9 stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

