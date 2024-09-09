Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

