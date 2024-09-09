Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,770,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 239,105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M&G Plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $791,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 470,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $303,721,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,355 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,628,156 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $401.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

