MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $146.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.45.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $114.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,416.7% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

