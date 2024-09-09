Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Middlesex Water worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.36%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

