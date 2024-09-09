Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 377,740 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,840,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,240,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 678,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

