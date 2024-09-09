Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 115,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 99,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.