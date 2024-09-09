Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 39.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.