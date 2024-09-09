Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $78.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

