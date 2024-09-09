Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$599.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$2.03.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

