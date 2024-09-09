Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

