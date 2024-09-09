Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

Fortive Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE FTV opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

