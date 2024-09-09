Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.46.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $67.84 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.