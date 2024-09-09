National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

