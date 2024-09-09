National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.18 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $175.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.18. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

