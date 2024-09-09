National Bank of Canada FI Sells 37,828 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,828 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CSGP opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

