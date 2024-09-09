National Bank of Canada FI Sells 50,068 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,068 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of AES worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

