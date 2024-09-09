Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,876 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 296,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,403.5% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 527,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 492,472 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $150.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

