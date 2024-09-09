Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 11,082 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.