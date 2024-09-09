Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,514 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,280.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $4,679,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 507.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $402.45 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $426.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.50 and a 200-day moving average of $373.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

