Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 149,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

CPT stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

