Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

