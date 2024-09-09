Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $42.00 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

