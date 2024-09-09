Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,137 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workiva worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Workiva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 0.9 %

WK stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

