Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

