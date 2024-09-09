Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $140.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $164.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.