Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $993,307 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $186.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day moving average is $200.40. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

