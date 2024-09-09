Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.8 %

BURL opened at $259.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

