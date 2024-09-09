Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

