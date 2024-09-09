Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $85,222,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in Penumbra by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $203.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.93.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $123,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,567.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock worth $3,888,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

View Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.