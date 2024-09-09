Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 2.8 %

APA opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.