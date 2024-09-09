Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,809 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $2,554,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $338,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

