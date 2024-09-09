Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 13,994 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $41,763,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $31,656,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,640,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $20,047,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.