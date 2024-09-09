Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 42,211 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

