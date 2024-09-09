Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,344 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3,743.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

