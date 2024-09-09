Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Littelfuse by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $250.92 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

View Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.