Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $59.21 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,585,084 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

